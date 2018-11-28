SSC Stenographer exam results declared, download at ssc.nic.in

SSC stenographer result: The Staff Selection Commission had declared the result of the written examination of the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ exam 2017. A total of 8,469 candidates have qualified and were called for skill test. Out of which, 15,004 candidates were declared qualified to be called for skill test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

Skill tests were conducted by regional offices of the commission. As many as 3,731 candidates appeared in stenographer Grade ‘C’ skill test out of which 2,290 candidates appeared for English and 1,441 candidates appeared for Hindi, according to the official release.

For stenographer grade ‘D’skill test a total of 6439 candidates appeared out of which 3,955 were for English and 2,484 were for Hindi, according to the official release.

SSC stenographer results declared: How to check

Step 1 – visit the official website – ssc.gov.in

Step 2 – Check the link ‘SSC stenographer results’ link

Step 3 – Read carefully and check the cut-off

Step 4 – Go back to the homepage and log in with your credentials

Step 5 – Fill in your credentials and check results

In the final result, for the grace C post a total of 601 candidates have been shortlisted and for group D 2211 candidates are available against the vacancies.