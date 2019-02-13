SSC Stenographer result dates announced, over 57% did not appear for exam

SSC Stenographer result date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducted the exam for the recruitment on the post of stenographer grade C and D from February 5 to February 8, 2019 across 208 exam centres in the country.

While a total of 4,36,910 candidates had registered for the exam only 1,85,357 candidates appeared for the exam. Only 42.43 per cent candidates appeared for the exam, said the official release by the SSC.

The Commission also informed that the result for the exam is expected to be declared by April 15, 2019, however, it can be delayed.

SSC stenographer results declared: How to check

Step 1 – visit the official website – ssc.gov.in

Step 2 – Check the link ‘SSC stenographer results’ link

Step 3 – Read carefully and check the cut-off

Step 4 – Go back to the homepage and log in with your credentials

Step 5 – Fill in your credentials and check results

The Staff Selection Commission has cancelled the Shift-I paper of the Grade C and D examinations that was scheduled to be held on February 5. The commission had re-scheduled the exam to be conducted on February 8.

Meanwhile, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam dates for the post of SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF exams on its official website – ssc.nic.in. The exam for recruitment in the police department will be conducted from March 12 to March 16, 2019. Additionally, SSC GD constable 2019 exam will start from March 12 and conclude on March 16, 2019.

