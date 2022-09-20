scorecardresearch
SSC Stenographer recruitment 2020: Document verification schedule released

SSC Document Verification 2020: The commission is scheduled to conduct the document verification for stenographer Gr ‘C’& ‘D’ examination from September 29 to October 1. 

SSC Document Verification 2020: Staff Selection Commission, SSC has released the notification regarding the tentative document verification schedule for the Stenographer Gr ‘C’and ‘D’ examination. Candidates can check the notification at the official website-ssc.nic.in.

The commission is scheduled to conduct the document verification for stenographer Gr ‘C’& ‘D’ examination from September 29 to October 1. 

SSC Document Verification 2020: How to download schedule

Step 1: Go to the official website-ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link which reads ‘”Short Notice-Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2020″ displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, your SSC Steno Grade C/D DV Schedule 2022 will show on screen.

Step 4: Download and take a print out of your SSC Steno Grade C/D DV Schedule 2022 Notice for further use.

The candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the website of the Commission, including that of the concerned regional office from where they have appeared, for further updates and to attend document verification on the date, time and venue as would be mentioned in their admission certificate” the official notice read.

The SSC exams are conducted for recruiting staff to various posts in ministries, departments and organizations of the Government of India.

