SSC Stenographer recruitment 2020: Applications begin, here’s how to apply

SSC recruitment: Apply at ssc.nic.in (Representational image/ Pixabay)

SSC Stenographer recruitment 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for the post of stenographer grade C and D. The application process has begun on October 10 and will conclude on November 4. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website — ssc.nic.in. Candidates can pay their fee online till November 6 and offline till November 8, and challan can be filled by November 10.

Candidates will have to appear for computer-based exams from March 29 to March 31. The question paper will be of objective type and multiple choice. The questions will be set both in English and Hindi. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The exam will be of two hours in which students will have to answer 200 questions, for one mark each.

Read | SSC JE recruitment 2020: Applications open, salary up to Rs 1.12 lakh

SSC Stenographer recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘new user, register here’

Step 3: Register using credentials

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Make the payment, submit

In the online application form, candidates will also have to indicate the posts for which they are applying — stenographer grade C or stenographer grade D or both.

SSC Stenographer recruitment 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with disabilities (PwD), and ESM eligible for reservation are exempted from payment.

The minimum qualifying marks in the computer-based exams is 30 per cent. For OBC/ EWS candidates it is 25 per cent and for all other categories (SC, ST, PwD, ESM, etc) it is 20 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd