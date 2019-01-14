SSC Stenographer group C, D results release date and time

SSC Stenographer group C, D results: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the results of Stenographer group C, D recruitment examinations on March 29, 2019. The result was earlier declared on November 28, but because of discrepancies raised by some candidates, the commission has decided to scrutinise and announce the final result on the scheduled date.

“Consequent upon receipt of some representations from the candidates regarding evaluation of their Skill Test, the Commission has undertaken a comprehensive review of such cases. The Commission will declare the final result of the above mentioned examination on March 29, 2019.”

SSC stenographer results declared: How to check

Step 1 – visit the official website – ssc.gov.in

Step 2 – Check the link ‘SSC stenographer results’ link

Step 3 – Read carefully and check the cut-off

Step 4 – Go back to the homepage and log in with your credentials

Step 5 – Fill in your credentials and check results

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

