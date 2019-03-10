SSC stenographer group C, D answer key: Last date to raise objections tomorrow

SSC stenographer group C, D answer key: The last date to raise objections, if any for the recruitment exam conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the post of stenographer at group C, D level is tomorrow, March 11, 2019 (Monday). The process will be closed by 5 pm. Interested candidates can raise objections at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 100 to raise their objections and submit supporting documents for their claim. All the objections will be checked by a panel. If any objection is found correct, the fee will be refunded to the respective candidates. A final answer key will be released thereafter.

SSC Steno Group C, D answer key released: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download answer key’ link

Step 3: Enter the user id i.e. roll number and password

Step 4: Answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Click on the link ‘raise objection’

Step 6: Select the question you wish to raise objection against

Step 7: Click on the right answer, upload documents

Step 8: Make payment

“The candidates may login using their User ID (i.e. Roll Number) and Password (as per Admission Certificate) and submit representations, if any, from 08.03.2019 to 11.03.2019 (06.00 PM) through on-line method only, on payment of Rs.100/-per challenge. The candidates may take a printout of their respective Response Sheets as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit,” read the official notification.

The written examination was conducted from February 5 to 8, 2019, and the results will be declared by April 15, 2019.

