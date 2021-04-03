SSC Stenographer grade C, D revised final result 2018 released, how to check

SSC Stenographer grade C, D revised final result 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has released the revised result of grade C and D exam 2018, after receiving representations from candidates regarding discrepancies in the final result released on November 28. According to SSC, “Some issues in the final result were reported by the Central Region of the Commission. These representations/ issues were duly examined by the Commission and corrective action has been taken in the matter, as required.”

Following the representations received, the final result of 19 candidates were revised. The candidates can check the result through the website- ssc.nic.in. In the final result earlier released, a total of 473 candidates were provisionally selected for stenographer grade C and 991 candidates were provisionally selected for grade ‘D’ posts.

Selected candidates will now have to appear for document verification (DV).

The Staff Selection Commission holds a competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of lower divisional clerk/ junior secretariat assistant, postal assistant/ sorting assistant and data entry operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the government of India.