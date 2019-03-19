Toggle Menu
SSC Stenographer grade C, D result for skill test declared, how to download

SSC Stenographer grade C, D result: Selected candidates will now have to appear for document verification (DV). The DV round for shortlisted candidates will be held by the regional offices on March 23 and 24, 2019.

SSC Stenographer group C, D result 2019 declared at ssc.nic.in. (Representational Image)

SSC Stenographer grade C, D result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result for skill test conducted for recruitment at the post of stenographer grade C and D. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, ssc.nic.in. The exam was conducted on November 28 and December 10, 2018.

According to the official notification, a total of 601 candidates qualified group C and 2267 candidates qualified group D level skill test for the post of stenographer. Further, 16 additional candidates have qualified grade C and 74 additional candidates have qualified group D level test.

SSC Stenographer grade C, D result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, Log-in using registration number and password
Step 3: Result will appear

Candidates can download the result and take print out for future reference.

