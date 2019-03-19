SSC Stenographer grade C, D result for skill test declared, how to download

SSC Stenographer grade C, D result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result for skill test conducted for recruitment at the post of stenographer grade C and D. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, ssc.nic.in. The exam was conducted on November 28 and December 10, 2018.

Advertising

According to the official notification, a total of 601 candidates qualified group C and 2267 candidates qualified group D level skill test for the post of stenographer. Further, 16 additional candidates have qualified grade C and 74 additional candidates have qualified group D level test.

SSC Stenographer grade C, D result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Log-in using registration number and password

Step 3: Result will appear

Candidates can download the result and take print out for future reference.

Advertising

Selected candidates will now have to appear for document verification (DV). The DV round for shortlisted candidates will be held by the regional offices on March 23 and 24, 2019.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.