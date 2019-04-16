SSC Stenographer grade C, D result declared at ssc.nic.ni, check cut-off

SSC Stenographer grade C, D result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result for recruitment exam conducted to recruit at the post of stenographer grade C and D at its official website, ssc.nic.in. The exam was held from February 2 to February 8, 2019.

Advertising

Against a total of 4,36,910 registered candidates, 1,85,356 candidates appeared for the exam. Based on the performance of the candidates in the computer-based exam, a total of 27,164 candidates cleared the exam and have been shortlisted for the skill test; out of which 11,211 qualified for grade C and 15,953 candidates for appearing grade D.

Read| SSC Result update

SSC group C, D Stenographer result: Cut-off

Grade C:

Grade D:

Marks of the candidates will be available on the Commission’s website on April 19, 2019. Candidates may check their individual marks for a period of one month by using their registration number and password.

Recently, the Staff Selection Commission had released the notification informing the tentative vacancy of Stenographer Group C and D Exam 2018. As per the notification, a total of 505 candidates will be appointed for the post of Stenographer Group C Posts while 696 candidates will be appointed for the post of Group D.

Advertising

The selection of the candidate will be based on the performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT) and skill test. Allocation of candidates will be made to user departments depending upon their merit position and the option exercised by them.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.