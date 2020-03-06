SSC Stenographer grade C, D result 2018: Release date and time

SSC Stenographer grade C, D result 2018 will be released on March 17, 2020. Representational Image/ file SSC Stenographer grade C, D result 2018 will be released on March 17, 2020. Representational Image/ file

SSC Stenographer grade C, D result 2018: The Staff Selection Commission will release the results of grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ examination on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, which was scheduled to be announced today, March 6, 2020. “Candidates of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2018 may note that the result of Skill Test, which was scheduled to be declared on 06.03.2020, will now be declared on 17.03.2020 due to Administrative reason,” read the official notification.

The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- ssc.nic.in. The exam was conducted on November 28 and December 10, 2018.

SSC Stenographer grade C, D result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Log-in using registration number and password

Step 3: Result will appear

Step 4: Candidates can download the result and take print out for future reference

Selected candidates will now have to appear for document verification (DV). The DV round for shortlisted candidates will be held by the regional offices in March.

The Staff Selection Commission holds a competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of lower divisional clerk/ junior secretariat assistant, postal assistant/ sorting assistant and data entry operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India.

