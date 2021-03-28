SSC Stenographer grade C, D final answer key 2019 released, here’s how to download

SSC grade C, D final answer key available at ssc.nic.in. File

SSC Stenographer grade C, D final answer key 2019: Following the declaration of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) stenographer grade C and D exam 2019 result on March 19, the commission has released the final answer key of the recruitment exam. The candidates can check and download the final answer key through the website- ssc.nic.in. Along with the final answer key, the question paper was also released, and available to download from the official website.

The recruitment exam was held from December 22 to 24. The candidates can login and download the answer key through their roll number and password.

SSC stenographer grade C, D answer key 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘stenographer grade C, D answer key 2019’ link

Step 3: Log in using roll number and password

Step 4: The answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out.

The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective response sheets, the facility will be available till April 25, as per SSC.