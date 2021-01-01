scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 01, 2021
2020: A Rewind

SSC stenographer grade C, D answer key 2019 released, here’s how to check

The online window to raise objections on the answer key will be available till January 3.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | January 1, 2021 12:03:34 pm
anwer-key 1200SSC stenographer grade C, D answer key available at ssc.nic.in. File

SSC stenographer grade C, D answer key 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the preliminary answer key for the stenographer grade C and D recruitment exam. The candidates who had appeared in the exam held from December 22 to 24 can download the answer key through the website- ssc.nic.in.

The candidates can login and download the answer key through their roll number and password. The online window to raise objections on answer key will be available till January 3. “Representations in respect of the tentative answer key(s), if any, may be submitted online from December 31 6 PM) to January 3 (6 PM) on payment of Rs 100/- per question/ answer challenged. Representations received after 6 PM on January 3 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” SSC in its notification mentioned.

Top Education News
Click here for more

SSC stenographer grade C, D answer key 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 2: Click on the ‘stenographer grade C, D answer key 2019’ link

Step 3: Log in using roll number and password

Step 4: The answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out.

The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective response sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit, as per SSC.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 01: Latest News

Advertisement