SSC stenographer grade C, D answer key 2019 released, here’s how to check

SSC stenographer grade C, D answer key 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the preliminary answer key for the stenographer grade C and D recruitment exam. The candidates who had appeared in the exam held from December 22 to 24 can download the answer key through the website- ssc.nic.in.

The candidates can login and download the answer key through their roll number and password. The online window to raise objections on answer key will be available till January 3. “Representations in respect of the tentative answer key(s), if any, may be submitted online from December 31 6 PM) to January 3 (6 PM) on payment of Rs 100/- per question/ answer challenged. Representations received after 6 PM on January 3 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” SSC in its notification mentioned.

SSC stenographer grade C, D answer key 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘stenographer grade C, D answer key 2019’ link

Step 3: Log in using roll number and password

Step 4: The answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out.

The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective response sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit, as per SSC.