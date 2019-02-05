SSC Stenographer (Grade C and D) exam cancelled, re-scheduled on Feb 8

SSC Stenographer exam: The Staff Selection Commission has cancelled the Shift-I paper of the Grade C and D examinations that was scheduled to be held on February 5. The commission has re-scheduled the examination on February 8.

“The examination of this Shift has been cancelled because of the inadvertent enabling of e-Calculator on candidate’s console,” mentioned the official notification.

“It may be noted that re-examination of this Shift, on 08/02/2019, will only be conducted for the candidates who had appeared in Shift I on 05/02/2019,” read the official notification.

The SSC Group C, D Stenographer recruitment examinations will be conducted from February 5 to 7, 2019. The first part will include questions on general intelligence and reasoning for 50 marks, part 2 will include general awareness for 50 marks and part 3 will contain questions on the English language and comprehension for 100 marks. Candidates will have 2 hours to answer all questions.

Other than part three, the paper will be conducted in both Hindi and English in the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

About SSC

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

