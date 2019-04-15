SSC Stenographer grade C and D result: Date and time

SSC Stenographer result date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to declare the result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of stenographer grade C and D level jobs today. The result will be announced at the official website, ssc.nic.in. The SSC exam was conducted in 2018 as a computer-based test (CBT).

Advertising

A total of 696 grade D and 505 grade C level jobs were advertised last year, answer key for the same was released earlier. The exam was conducted across 107 cities and 208 exam centres. As per the official data, over 4.36 lakh candidates registered for the recruitment exam out of which only 1.85 lakh appeared and attempted the test.

Read| What political parties are promising in jobs, education in manifestos 2019

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official websites

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSC grade C and D result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

Advertising

The link for the result will be activated by today evening, as per reports. No official confirmation could be obtained regarding the same. Recently, a tentative answer key was released for the same post but the final answer key is still awaited.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.