SSC Stenographer grade C and D result 2019: Know date and time

SSC Stenographer grade C and D result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the results of stenographer grade C and D examinations on April 15. The candidates who will appear in the examination can check the results through the official website- ssc.gov.in.

Advertising

The recruitment examination was conducted from February 5 to February 8, 2019 across 208 exam centres in the country. While a total of 4,36,910 candidates had registered for the exam only 1,85,357 candidates appeared for the exam. Only 42.43 per cent candidates appeared for the exam, said the SSC release.

SSC stenographer results declared: How to check

Step 1 – visit the official website – ssc.gov.in

Step 2 – Check the link ‘SSC stenographer results’ link

Step 3 – Read carefully and check the cut-off

Step 4 – Go back to the homepage and log in with your credentials

Step 5 – Fill in your credentials and check results

Advertising

The commission recently conducted the skill test for the Stenographer grade C, D exam 2018. A total of 601 candidates qualified group C and 2267 candidates qualified group D level skill test for the post of stenographer

About SSC

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.