SSC Stenographer Grade C and D notification postponed, check revised dates

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D notification 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification for the post of a stenographer on September 20. Earlier, the scheduled date for the release of the application-cum-notification was September 17.

The candidates can keep their documents ready. Earlier the last date to submit applications was October 15 which is expected to be postponed too to allow candidates with sufficient days to apply, however, the exact details will only be known after the release of the notification.

SSC Stenographer notification 2020: Eligibility

Based on previous notifications, candidates who have obtained the age of 18 years and have passed class 12 or equivalent level of education can apply. The upper age limit is capped at 27 years and further relaxation is allowed for reserved category candidates.

SSC Stenographer notification 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘SSC stenographer’ (on Sept 20)

Step 3: Read instructions carefully

Step 4: Click on new registrations

Step 5: Fill the form, upload images, make payment

For the SSC Stenographer exam conducted previously, a total of 601 candidates qualified group C and 2267 candidates qualified group D level skill test for the post of stenographer.

