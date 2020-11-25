SSC Stenographer Grade C and D exam date rescheduled

SSC stenographer exam date revised. Representational image/ file

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has rescheduled the exam date to be held to fill vacancies for the post of stenographer grade C and D. The computer-based test scheduled to held between December 24 and 30 will now be held on from December 22 to 24.

Candidates will have to appear for computer-based exams from March 29 to March 31. The question paper will be of objective type and multiple choice. The questions will be set both in English and Hindi. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. The exam will be of two hours in which students will have to answer 200 questions, for one mark each.

The SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2019 examination will be conducted in two different phases. The first phase is the online exam consisting that will have multiple choice questions. The second phase is the skill test and those who qualify the first phase only they can appear for the test.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd