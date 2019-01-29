SSC admit card 2018: The Staff Selection Commission has released the admit cards for Group C, D Stenographer recruitment exam today, January 29. SSC will hold the exam from February 5 to February 7, 2019. The candidates have to visit their respective regions website in order to download their hall tickets. The official page of the commission is ssc.nic.in.

The first part will include questions on general intelligence and reasoning for 50 marks, part 2 will include general awareness for 50 marks and part 3 will contain questions on the English language and comprehension for 100 marks. Candidates will have 2 hours to answer all questions.

Other than part three, the paper will be conducted in both Hindi and English in the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D) Exam 2018 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Click on the link for admit card on the home page

Step 3: Now click on the link for the region you have applied for.

Step 4: You will be redirected to the regional SSC website.

Step 5: Fill in the details and click submit

Step 6: The admit card will display on the screen

Step 7: Take a print out and save it for future reference

