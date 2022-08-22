scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D application process begins; check steps to apply

SSC Stenographer recruitment 2022: In the online application form, candidates will also have to indicate the posts for which they are applying — stenographer grade C or stenographer grade D or both.

Candidates can pay their fee online till September 6 and offline till September 5, and challan can be filled by September 6.

SSC Stenographer recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for the post of stenographer grade C and D. The application process began on August 20 and will conclude on September 5. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website — ssc.nic.in. Candidates can pay their fee online till September 6 and offline till September 5, and challan can be filled by September 6.

Candidates will have to appear for computer-based exams in November. The question paper will be of objective type and multiple choice. The questions will be set both in English and Hindi. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.  The exam will be of two hours in which students will have to answer 200 questions, for one mark each.

SSC Stenographer recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘new user, register here’

Step 3: Register using credentials

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Make the payment, submit

SSC Stenographer recruitment 2022: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with disabilities (PwD), and ESM eligible for reservation are exempted from payment.

The minimum qualifying marks in the computer-based exams is 30 per cent. For OBC/ EWS candidates it is 25 per cent and for all other categories (SC, ST, PwD, ESM, etc) it is 20 per cent.

 

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 01:19:50 pm
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
