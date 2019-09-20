SSC Stenographer Grade C, D registration process 2019 begins: Check details on exam dates, admit card, application process

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D recruitment 2019: The online application process for the Staff Selection Commission Stenographer Grade C, D recruitment examinations has been released. The candidates can apply through the website- ssc.nic.in.

The online application process will be closed on October 18, 2019. The recruitment examination will be conducted from May 5 to 7, 2020.

SSC Stenographer notification 2020: Eligibility

Based on previous notifications, candidates who have obtained the age of 18 years and have passed class 12 or equivalent level of education can apply. The upper age limit is capped at 27 years and further relaxation is allowed for reserved category candidates.

SSC Stenographer notification 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘SSC stenographer’ (on Sept 20)

Step 3: Read instructions carefully

Step 4: Click on new registrations

Step 5: Fill the form, upload images, make payment

SSC Stenographer recruitment 2020: Important dates

Application process begins: September 20

Last date to apply online: October 18

Last date for receipt of application: October 18

Last date for making online fee payment: October 20

Last date for generation of offline challan: October 20

Last date for payment through challan: October 22

Computer based examination: May 5 to 7, 2020.

For the SSC Stenographer exam conducted previously, a total of 601 candidates qualified group C and 2267 candidates qualified group D level skill test for the post of stenographer.

