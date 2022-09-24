SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2020 skill test results declared

SSC Document Verification 2020: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC has released the results of the Stenographer Grade C and D skill test 2020. The exam was conducted on June 20 and 21. Candidates can check result at the official website – ssc.nic.in

All qualified candidates are required to appear in the Document Verification which is tentatively scheduled from September 29 to October 1. Details of error percentage of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates in skill test in Stenography will be uploaded on Commission website on September 28 and will remain available till October 10.

“ The schedule for conduct of document verification will be available on the websites of the respective regional offices of the Commission shortly. Shortlisted candidates may visit website of the respective regional offices of the Commission regularly, for further updates,” the official document reads.

Out of the total 3608 candidates who appeared in Grade C skill test, a total of 227 have qualified the test while 1982 candidates qualified Grade D skill test out of the 13445 candidates who appeared.