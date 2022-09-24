scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2020 skill test results declared

SSC Stenographer C and D 2020: All qualified candidates are required to appear in the Document Verification which is tentatively scheduled from September 29 to October 1.

SSC Stenographer C and DThe exam was conducted on June 20 and 21. Candidates can check result at the official website - ssc.nic.in Express Photo

SSC Document Verification 2020: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC has released the results of the Stenographer Grade C and D skill test 2020. The exam was conducted on June 20 and 21. Candidates can check result at the official website – ssc.nic.in

All qualified candidates are required to appear in the Document Verification which is tentatively scheduled from September 29 to October 1. Details of error percentage of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates in skill test in Stenography will be uploaded on Commission website on September 28 and will remain available till October 10.

Read |SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2020: Document verification schedule released

“ The schedule for conduct of document verification will be available on the websites of the respective regional offices of the Commission shortly. Shortlisted candidates may visit website of the respective regional offices of the Commission regularly, for further updates,” the official document reads.

Out of the total 3608 candidates who appeared in Grade C skill test, a total of 227 have qualified the test while 1982 candidates qualified Grade D skill test out of the 13445 candidates who appeared. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Swati Ganguly’s Tagore’s University: A History of Visva-Bharati (19...Premium
Swati Ganguly’s Tagore’s University: A History of Visva-Bharati (19...
A cool and breezy Carnatic Summer is helping Chennai reset and rehabPremium
A cool and breezy Carnatic Summer is helping Chennai reset and rehab
Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann: Cheating confessions, insinuations and a ...Premium
Magnus Carlsen vs Hans Niemann: Cheating confessions, insinuations and a ...
‘Swabhimaan ki ladai’: Food delivery executive’s fight in court after ‘sl...Premium
‘Swabhimaan ki ladai’: Food delivery executive’s fight in court after ‘sl...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-09-2022 at 03:52:05 pm
Next Story

Eyes on 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Nitish Kumar and Lalu to meet Sonia Gandhi tomorrow

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 24: Latest News
Advertisement