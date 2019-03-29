SSC Stenographer C, D 2017 vacancy list released at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission has on Thursday released SSC Stenographer C, D Exam 2017 vacancy details on the official site – ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the written examination held in 2017 can check the department-wise vacancy details.

The final result of SSC Stenographer C, D Exam 2017 was declared on March 29 while the skill test result was declared on November 28, 2018. Through this recruitment exercise, the SSC will fill Stenographer C, D posts. In the list released, 34 posts including one for physically handicapped for Stenographer C posts.

Whereas 1434 (185 for reserved category) Stenographer D posts will be filled in various ministries through this recruitment drive. Moreover, the notice also includes organisation name and pay band for Stenographer Stenographer C, D Exam 2017.

A total of 601 candidates have cleared the skill test for the post of Stenographer Grade C and 2211 candidates for Stenographer Grade D.

Skill tests were conducted by regional offices of the commission. As many as 3,731 candidates appeared in stenographer Grade ‘C’ skill test out of which 2,290 candidates appeared for English and 1,441 candidates appeared for Hindi, according to the official release.

For stenographer grade ‘D’skill test a total of 6,439 candidates appeared out of which 3,955 were for English and 2,484 were for Hindi, according to the official release.