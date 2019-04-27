SSC Stenographer C 2017 exam date released at ssc.nic.in

After releasing the vacancy details, the Staff Selection Commission has on Thursday released Stenographer C examination 2017 date on the official site – ssc.nic.in. The commission will conduct the exam on June 29 from 3 pm to 6 pm at New Delhi.

Advertising

The admit cards for Stenographer C examination 2017 will be available at sscnr.net.in.

The final result of SSC Stenographer C, D Exam 2017 was declared on March 29 while the skill test result was declared on November 28, 2018. Through this recruitment exercise, the SSC will fill Stenographer C, D posts. In the list released, 34 posts including one for physically handicapped for Stenographer C posts.

Whereas 1434 (185 for reserved category) Stenographer D posts will be filled in various ministries through this recruitment drive. Moreover, the notice also includes organisation name and pay band for Stenographer Stenographer C, D Exam 2017.

A total of 601 candidates have cleared the skill test for the post of Stenographer Grade C and 2211 candidates for Stenographer Grade D.