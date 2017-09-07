SSC stenographer 2017: No hair band, shoes; follow these steps before entering the exam hall

Follow these instructions Follow these instructions

The Staff Selection Commission has released a list of instructions for the grade C and D stenographers examination 2017. Candidates who are appearing for the test should note that a number of items including phones, bags and electronic watches are prohibited in the examination hall.

As per the official notification, the candidates should not wear charms, veil, items containing metals such as belts, ring, bracelet, earrings, nose-pin, chains, necklace, pendants, badge, brooch, hair pin, hair band, clothes with full sleeves or big buttons, etc.

Candidates may be asked to remove their footwear by the frisking staff therefore, it is advisable to wear open footwear like chappal, flotter, instead of shoes.

The aspirants will be provided with pen/pencil and there will be an electronic watch for time check.

The computer-based exam will (tentatively) be held from September 4 to 7, 2017 in three parts. The first part will include questions on general intelligence and reasoning for 50 marks, part 2 will include general awareness for 50 marks and part 3 will contain questions on the English language and comprehension for 100 marks. Candidates will have 2 hours to answer all questions.

Other than part three, the paper will be conducted in both Hindi and English in the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd