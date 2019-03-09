SSC Steno Group C, D answer key released, how to raise objections

SSC Steno Group C, D answer key: The Staff Selection Commission has released the provisional answer key for the Group C, D recruitment examination. The candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the answer key through the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The online window to raise objections will be available on the official website till March 11, 2019. The candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 100 to raise their objections.

“The Commission had conducted Stenographers Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination-2018 from 05.02.2019 to 08.02.2019 in the Computer Based Mode. The tentative Answer Keys for the said Examination have been uploaded on the website of the Commission i.e. https://ssc.nic.in.”

“The candidates may login using their User ID (i.e. Roll Number) and Password (as per Admission Certificate) and submit representations, if any, from 08.03.2019 to 11.03.2019 (06.00 PM) through on-line method only, on payment of Rs.100/-per challenge. The candidates may take a printout of their respective Response Sheets as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit,” read the official notification.

SSC Steno Group C, D answer key released: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download answer key’ link

Step 3: Enter the user id i.e. roll number and password

Step 4: Answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The written examination was conducted from February 5 to 8, 2019, and the results will be declared by April 15, 2019.

