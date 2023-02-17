scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
SSC Steno Grade C, D skill test cancelled due to technical glitches

This decision was taken after several candidates and officials complained about technical glitches during the government exam.

SSC Steno exam cancelledThe fresh exam dates have not been announced yet, and will soon be declared at the official website. (Representative image. Express photo)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today announced that the skill test of Stenographer Grade C and D examination, 2022 has been cancelled. The official notice is available at the SSC website – ssc.nic.in.

This decision was taken after several candidates and officials complained about technical glitches during the government exam. “Keeping in view the large number of complaints received from the candidates and feedback received from Regional Offices of the Commission regarding the technical glitches faced during the conduct of Skill Test of Stenographer Grade C & D Examination, 2022 on 15.02.2023 (Shift 1 & 2), the Commission has decided to cancel the said exam,” the official notification stated.

According to the official notification, the exam will now be reconducted on a fresh date only for those candidates who have appeared and registered themselves for skill test conducted on February 15(shift 1 and 2).

However, the fresh exam dates have not been announced yet, and will soon be declared at the official website.

