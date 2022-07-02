SSC Selection Post result declared; here’s how to check at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared results for SSC Selection post result 2022 for phase 9. Candidates who had appeared for the exams can now check their result on the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

Results have been declared for Graduate and above level, Higher secondary level and Matriculation level posts. Exams for Higher Secondary level, Matriculation level post, Graduate and above post were held from February 2 to 10 and March 14 to 16, 2022.

SSC Selection Post result declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, look for the section of ‘latest news’.

Step 3: Click on the result links available for graduate and above posts, higher secondary (10+2) level and matriculation levels.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new window which will have the results in a PDF document.

Step 5: Check the cut-off details and download the PDF for future reference.

These results have been finalised after considering all suggestions received by candidates as a response to the provisional answer key issued by the Staff Selection Commission.

Candidates shortlisted in these results are now eligible for the next stage of scrutiny. So, these candidates are now required to submit a copy of all the supporting Documents (Self Attested) in respect of Educational Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Age relaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional Office(s) to which the Post-Category belongs, by July 22, 2022. This has to be sent by speed post only and candidates should clearly mention the “Graduate & above Level” and “Post-Category No……” on the top of their envelope while sending their documents for verification.