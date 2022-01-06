scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 06, 2022
SSC SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs Paper 2 2020: Shortlisted candidates declared

SSC SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs Paper 2 2020: A schedule of medical examination will soon be notified to the shortlisted candidates by SSC on the official website

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: January 6, 2022 7:50:10 pm
As per the official circular, 433 female and 4321 male have been shortlisted based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission (Paper-I + Paper-II). (File image)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results and cut-off for for Paper 2 of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs examination 2020. In addition to this, a list of qualifying candidates who are now invited for Medical Examination has also been released.

As per the official circular, 433 female and 4321 male have been shortlisted based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission (Paper-I + Paper-II).

How to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website – https://ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on result tab

Step 3: Click on ‘CAPF’ tab

Step 4: Click on link: “Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 – List of candidates qualified in Paper-II for appearing in Medical Examination (Female)/ (Male)”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on January 14, 2022.

A schedule of medical examination will soon be notified to the shortlisted candidates by SSC on the official website.

