SSC CPO SI in Delhi police, CAPF and ASI in CISF score, final answer keys released

After releasing the result of paper-I of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF 2019 recruitment examination on February 14, the Staff Selection has released the score, the final answer keys and the question papers. The answer keys are available at ssc.nic.in.

This facility to download the score and the SSC SI, ASI final answer keys are available till March 28. The portal will close at 6 pm. SSC conducted paper 1 exam for SSC CPO recruitment on December 9, 13 and December 30, 2019. A total of 2,63,904 candidates appeared for in Paper 1.

SSC CPO answer key 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Step 3: A PDF will open, click on the link

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Answer key will appear, download

Those candidates who have qualified the Tier I exam will be called for Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST), admit cards of which will be released later.

As per the official notification, the selected candidates for the post of sub-inspector in the Delhi Police will get pay in the scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. For the post of assistant sub-inspector in CISF, candidates will get Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.

