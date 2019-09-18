SSC CPO SI in Delhi Police, CAPF and ASI in CISF 2019 applications: How to apply

SSC CPO recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications for the post of sub-inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) as well as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the CISF. Interested can apply at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The application process is on and the last date to apply is October 16, however, candidates can pay the fee online till October 18 and via challan till October 19. The tier-I exam for the recruitment will be held from December 11 to 13 and those who qualify will appear for tier-II exam followed by the Physical Eligibility Test (PET).

SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPF and ASI in CISF recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates must be at least 20 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age limit is capped at 25 years with further relaxation for reserved category candidates. The age will be calculated as on January 1, 2020.

Education: Candidates having a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or equivalent are eligible to apply.

SSC SI in Delhi police, CAPF and ASI in CISF recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPF and ASI in CISF recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘register now’ under the log-in box on the homepage

Step 3: Fill details, verify and create registration number

Step 4: Log-in using registration number

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPF and ASI in CISF recruitment 2019: Fee

A non-refundable fee of Rs 100 will be charged.

SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPF and ASI in CISF recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of SI (GD) in CAPF and sub-inspector in the Delhi Police candidates will get pay in the scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. For the post of assistant sub-inspector in CISF, candidates will get salary in the scale of Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.

