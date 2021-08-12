SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPF Exam 2021: Candidates qualified for PET can apply for change in exam date

SI Delhi Police and CAPF Examination 2021: The Staff Selection Commission, in an official notification, has said that candidates who have qualified to appear in PET/PST for the SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020, can reschedule their allotted dates in case of a ‘genuine reason’.

“A candidate having some genuine reason for not being able to appear in PET/PST on the allotted date may appear on any other date suitable to him/her, but before the last day of PET/PST at that Centre,” the notification read.

The selected candidates for the post of SI (GD) in CAPF and sub-inspector in the Delhi Police candidates get a payment on the scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. For the post of assistant sub-inspector in CAPF, candidates will get a salary on the scale of Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.

The SSC Commission conducted the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination (Paper-I), 2020 between November 23 to November 25, 2020. The results of the same were announced on February 26, 2021.

The exam was conducted to fill 1564 vacancies of SI in various departments like Delhi Police, CAPF, CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB, and ITBP as well.