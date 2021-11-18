SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPF Exam 2020 tentative answer key released

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for the SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPF Exam 2020. Candidates can check the notification on the official website- ssc.nic.in. The candidates’ response sheet along with the tentative answer key are now available on the official website of the commission.

The computer-based examination (Paper-II) of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 was held on November 8, 2021 at different centres all over the country.

SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPF 2020: How to check answer key

Step 1: Go to the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) – Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination (Paper-II), 2020’

Step 3: The official notice would open – click on Link for SSC SI 2020 Answer Key (or click on the direct link here)

Step 4: On the new window that opens, click on ‘submit’ and proceed to the login page

Step 5: Enter your username and password (with which you had registered on the SSC website) to log in and view the answer key and raise objections, if any

Candidates can submit objections against the tentative answer key online from November 18 to November 21 by 6 pm. They will have to pay Rs 100 per question as the fee for challenging the answer key.