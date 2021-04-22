SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPF, ASI 2019 exams postponed, new dates soon

The Staff Selection Comission today announced to postpone the Paper-II of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and ASI in CISF Examination-2019. Initially, the examination was scheduled to be held on May 8, 2021. In an official notification, the commission has informed, in view of the surge in Covid-19 situation, the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and ASI in CISF stands postponed until further notice.

“Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Commission has decided to defer the Paper-II of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination-2019 scheduled on 08-05-2021. Fresh date for the said examination will be intimated in due course. Candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission regularly for the updates” reads the official notification.

Paper-I of the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination 2019 was held from December 9 to 30, 2019, in computer-based mode. Qualified candidates will appear for the Paper-II examination, once the dates are declared.