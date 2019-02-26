SSC SI, CAPF, CISF admit card released; check exam date, how to download

Toggle Menu
SSC SI admit cards for 1,223 posts released on the regional website. The exam to be conducted from March 12 to 16, 2019.

SSC SI admit card released, download at ssc.nic.in. (Representational Image)

SSC SI admit card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released admit cards for the post of sub-inspector, CAPRF and assistant sub-inspector in CISF exam on its official regional website. The exams will be conducted from March 12, 2019 to March 16, 2019. Candidates can download their admit cards from the zonal websites.

A total of 1,223  vacancies will be filled through this recruitment exam. The admit card released are for stage I exam. Candidates will have to appear for exam 2 and shorlisted candidates will appear for physical endurance, physical standard and medical test.A final merit list will be released after all the exams.

SSC SI admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the regional website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download admit card for sub0inspertors in delhi…’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click proceed now

Step 5: Log-in using registration number

Step 6: Admit card will appear

SSC admit card: Websites to check

North Region – Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand – http://www.sscnr.net.in
Western Region – Maharashtra, Gujrat,Goa – http://www.sscwr.net
MP sub-region – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh – http://www.sscmpr.org
Eastern Region – West Bengal, Orrisa, Jharkhand, A&N Island, Sikkim – http://www.sscer.org
North Eastern Region – Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram – http://www.sscner.org.in
Southern Region – Andhra Pradesh, Punduchery, Tamilnadu – http://www.sscsr.gov.in
North Western Sub-Region – Karnataka, Kerela – http://www.sscnwr.org
North Western Sub-Region – Harayana, Punjab, J&K, Himachal Pradesh – http://www.sscnwr.org
Central Region – Uttar Pradesh & Bihar – http://www.ssc-cr.org

Candidates need to download the admit card and take print out for future reference. No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card.

