SSC SI, CAPF, CISF admit card released; check exam date, how to download

SSC SI admit card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released admit cards for the post of sub-inspector, CAPRF and assistant sub-inspector in CISF exam on its official regional website. The exams will be conducted from March 12, 2019 to March 16, 2019. Candidates can download their admit cards from the zonal websites.

A total of 1,223 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment exam. The admit card released are for stage I exam. Candidates will have to appear for exam 2 and shorlisted candidates will appear for physical endurance, physical standard and medical test.A final merit list will be released after all the exams.

SSC SI admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the regional website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download admit card for sub0inspertors in delhi…’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click proceed now

Step 5: Log-in using registration number

Step 6: Admit card will appear

SSC admit card: Websites to check

North Region – Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand – http://www.sscnr.net.in

Western Region – Maharashtra, Gujrat,Goa – http://www.sscwr.net

MP sub-region – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh – http://www.sscmpr.org

Eastern Region – West Bengal, Orrisa, Jharkhand, A&N Island, Sikkim – http://www.sscer.org

North Eastern Region – Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram – http://www.sscner.org.in

Southern Region – Andhra Pradesh, Punduchery, Tamilnadu – http://www.sscsr.gov.in

North Western Sub-Region – Karnataka, Kerela – http://www.sscnwr.org

North Western Sub-Region – Harayana, Punjab, J&K, Himachal Pradesh – http://www.sscnwr.org

Central Region – Uttar Pradesh & Bihar – http://www.ssc-cr.org

Candidates need to download the admit card and take print out for future reference. No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card.

