SSC SHT, JHT Hindi translator paper I result declared, check category-wise cut-off, paper-II details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the junior Hindi translator (JHT), junior translator, and senior Hindi Translator (SHT) exam 2020 – declaration of the result of paper-I for appearing in paper-II. Candidates can check their results at ssc.nic.in. The exam was held on November 19.

A total of 1688 candidates have qualified for the paper-II. Minimum qualifying marks to pass the exam will be 30 per cent for EWS candidates it is 25 per cent while for others, it is 20 per cent. Mere clearing the exam will not be enough, candidates will also have to match the cut-off.

The category-wise details of the candidates available and cut off marks are as under:

The paper-II exam will be descriptive. It is scheduled to be held on February 14. The admission certificate of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective regional offices approximately seven days before the conduct of the tier-II exam.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on January 22. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their registration number and registered password. This facility will be available for a period of one month.