SSC SHT, JHT, Hindi translator 2020 paper-I final answer key released, here’s how to download

SSC SHT, JHT, Hindi translator exam 2020: Following the declaration of junior Hindi translator (JHT), junior translator, and senior Hindi Translator (SHT) exam 2020 result on January 19, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer keys along with the question paper on January 25. The candidates can download the final answer key along with the respective question paper through the website- ssc.nic.in.

The final answer key will be available to download till February 24 at ssc.nic.in. “The Candidates may take a print out of their respective final answer keys along with respective question paper, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit,” SSC in its notification mentioned.

SSC SHT, JHT, Hindi translator final answer key 2020: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘SSC SHT, JHT, Hindi translator 2020 (tier-I): uploading of final answer keys’

Step 3: In the new window, click on the link- ‘Click here for final answer key along with question paper’

Step 4: Enter your roll number and password

Step 5: Final answer key along with question paper will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.

A total of 1,688 candidates have qualified for the paper-II. Minimum qualifying marks to pass the exam will be 30 per cent for EWS candidates it is 25 per cent while for others, it is 20 per cent. Mere clearing the exam will not be enough, candidates will also have to match the cut-off.