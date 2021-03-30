SSC shortlists additional 26 candidates for SI, CAPF physical efficiency test

The candidates can check the result through the website- ssc.nic.in. File

SSC CAPF, SI, ASI result 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has shortlisted another 26 candidates to appear in the physical standard test for the sub-inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs. According to SSC, following the result of paper-1 released on February 26, representations were received from candidates mentioning that their candidatures have been wrongly considered under “UR and OBC for Delhi only” in place of “EWS and OBC for Delhi only”.

The commission after verification found their representations right and accordingly corrective action has been taken in the matter, it mentioned. The candidates can check the result through the website- ssc.nic.in.

In the result earlier released, a total of 2,239 female and 25,962 male candidates were shortlisted for appearing in the physical test. The exam was conducted from November 23 to 25 to fill 1,564 vacancies of SI in Delhi Police, CAPF, CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB, and ITBP.

Finally selected candidates for the post of SI (GD) in CAPF and sub-inspector in the Delhi Police candidates will get pay in the scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. For the post of assistant sub-inspector in CAPF, candidates will get a salary in the scale of Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.