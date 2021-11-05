SSC selection post phase IX: Here’s 60 days preparation plan to crack the exam

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the SSC Selection Post Phase 9 examination from February 2 to 10, 2022. Although the official date for releasing the SSC Selection Post Phase 9 admit card has not been announced, it is likely that the same will be available one week prior to the commencement of the examination. This year, a total of 3261 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment examination.

Exam pattern

According to the SSC Selection Post Phase 9 syllabus, the standard of questions will be based on the matriculation, higher secondary, and graduation levels. The examination will be in a CBT mode and the duration of time allotted is 60 minutes.

There will be 100 questions from general intelligence, general awareness, quantitative aptitude (basic arithmetic skill), and English knowledge. The total mark for the examination is 100. For every correct answer, 02 marks will be awarded and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for every incorrect answer.

Preparation tips

Since the examination is highly competitive, it is essential to have a proper strategy to get a good score. So, here are some important tips that one can follow to prepare for the SSC Selection Post Phase 9 examination 2021.

— Mathematics is the foremost important section of the examination. Hence, it becomes important that one has a clear idea of the theoretical concepts. For that, one can refer to the YouTube videos that are easily available. Unless one is thorough with the theory part, then they may face difficulty in solving the questions.

— Refer to the SSC selection post phase 9 previous year question papers once the candidate is done with the theory part. Books like Kiran also contain these question papers. Moreover, experts also suggest solving the SSC CGL, CHSL, and MTS question papers for better preparation.

— For basic general knowledge, one can refer to the book by Lucent’s, Manohar Pandey, etc. Current Affairs from September 2021 to February 2022 are of great importance.

— The best way to prepare to reason is to go through the previous year’s question papers. However, for certain theory-based questions like Venn diagrams, picture-based questions, series, etc. one can refer to the online videos as well. It is ideal to not refer to too many books to avoid confusion.

— While preparing for English, candidates can go through the ‘Word Power Made Easy’ book. English medium students can refer to the SP Bakshi book while the Hindi medium students can opt for the book by Neetu Singh.