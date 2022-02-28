SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Result: Know score normalization process

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) successfully conducted the Selection Post Phase 9 examination from February 2 to 10, 2022. The answer keys will be released, followed by the results of the examination on the official website – ssc.nic.in. The results, however, will follow a normalization process.

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 – Answer keys

The official SSC Selection Post Phase 9 answer key 2022 has not been released yet. At this point, only the unofficial answer keys are available which the candidates can check from the websites, youtube channels of various coaching institutes.

As and when the official answer keys are released, candidates can crosscheck the answers and also calculate a tentative score. The login credentials will be available on the SSC Selection Post Phase 9 admit card 2022. The final answer key is expected to be released with the announcement of results.

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 – Result

The SSC Phase 9 result date 2022 is expected to fall any day in the second week of June 2022. The Commission will be announcing the results in the online mode and via ssc.nic.in. Qualified candidates will then be called for document verification or DV.

For declaring the SSC Selection Post Phase 9 result 2022, the Commission adopted a normalization process.

For the raw score, the marking scheme will be used – There were a total of 100 questions in the SSC Selection Post question paper having a maximum of 200 marks. This means that for every correct answer, 02 marks will be given for every correct answer. However, for every incorrect answer, 0.5 marks are going to be deducted.

Normalization Process

The normalization process is followed since the examinations are conducted over multiple shifts. Every shift of the examination has variations in terms of the difficulty levels of the question paper. Behind the normalization scheme, there is a notion that the distribution of the candidates’ abilities is the same across all shifts. The formula that will be used for this purpose is as per Notice No: 1-1/2018-P&P-I dated 07-02-2019.

Based on the score and merit, the candidates will be shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny. These candidates will be required to submit self-attested copies of all the supporting documents. The documents should be in respect of educational qualification, experience, category, age, age relaxation, etc. Along with these documents, one has to produce the hard copy of their online application form.

It must be noted that the scrutiny is going to take place at the regional offices of the respective posts. The qualified candidates who are found clear at the scrutiny round of SSC Selection Post Phase 9 are going to be called for document verification (DV). Also, admission certificates for the DV round are going to be issued by the concerned regional office. Hence, candidates should keep an eye on the respective websites.