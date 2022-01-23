SSC Selection Post Phase 9: Check exam date, details of application status and admit card 

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to conduct the SSC Selection Post Phase 9 examination from February 2 to 10, 2022. Earlier, the commission had notified that the exam stands postponed in Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, and Punjabs owing to the upcoming assembly elections in the following month.

The commission has, in addition, released the SSC Selection Post Phase 9 application status on January 21, 2022. With this, candidates can know if their application form submitted earlier has been accepted by the commission or not. For doing this, they have to simply log in to their dashboard by entering the credentials asked. The commission has initially said that it will reject the application forms for those who have not entered the correct details or have not paid the application fee admissible to their category.

With the application status now released, speculations are high that candidates might get to see the admit card soon. Reports suggest that the SSC Selection Post Phase 9 admit card will be released on January 23, 2022. Nevertheless, there is no official confirmation regarding this date at present.

Exam pattern and syllabus

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 examination is a 60-minute duration exam going to be held in the online mode for multiple vacancies under DEO, Clerk, JE, Technician posts, etc.

The examination is going to have 100 questions from four subjects namely, General Awareness, English Language, General Intelligence, and Quantitative Aptitude. For each correct answer, candidates will get 2 marks and a deduction of 0.50 marks is applicable for wrong answers. Candidates can check out the detailed SSC Selection Post Phase 9 syllabus to know the topics relevant to the subjects asked in the exam.

For getting a correct insight into the level of the questions asked in the written exam over the years, repetitive topics, etc., it is advisable to check the SSC Selection Post Phase 9 previous year papers. These papers are of great help when it comes to getting a proper analysis of last year’s examination. Additionally, it also serves as very good practise material for candidates aspiring to ace the exam with high marks.

Once the written examination is over, the commission will compile and release the provisional answer keys on its official website. However, no official date has been provided at the moment. Furthermore, the commission has not mentioned the date for the SSC Selection Post Phase 9 result declaration as well. The same can be expected to be out by the end of the year.