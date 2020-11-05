SSC selection post phase VIII: 10 last-minute preparation tips to crack exam

Follow these preparation hacks to crack SSC exam. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

SSC selection post phase 8 2020: The Staff Selection Commission is all set to conduct the SSC selection post phase 8 exam from November 6 onward. SSC has already released the selection post phase 8 admit cards for the national level exam scheduled to be held in November and December. Reportedly, SSC will fill up 1,355 vacancies through the post phase 8 recruitment including posts for DEO, clerk, junior engineer, scientific assistant, and others.

Unlike many institutions who switched to online proctored methods of conducting tests this year after the Covid-19 pandemic, the SSC selection post phase 8 exam is scheduled to be conducted as a computer-based test in centres across various regions of the country. With the question paper consisting of 200 MCQ type questions, therefore, candidates can refer to previous year question papers of SSC selection post phase 8. While doing so, candidates are recommended to analyse the pattern of questions including the sections that are of a typically high scoring type. Sections such as English and general awareness which carry 50 marks each are typically high scoring sections in the exam.

Some of the most important topics from the general awareness section includes questions related to sports, history, geography, and culture of India and its neighbouring countries.

Particularly for revisions of the quantitative aptitude section, candidates are advised to practice class 10 level topics from mathematics. Some of the typical topics include number systems, profit and loss, mensuration and time and work. Candidates can refer to NCERT text books for relevant exercises as well as dedicated books for preparing for SSC exams.

One of the most important elements to consider during last-minute preparations is working on time management. As per the official pattern of the exam, candidates have to answer 100 MCQ type questions in a duration of 60 minutes. Evidently, the higher the number of good attempts, the greater are the chances of getting shortlisted in the final merit lists of the SSC selection post phase 8 exam.

Candidates are advised to set a timer of one hour and attempt to solve mock tests and sample papers to improve speed and accuracy in the actual test.

During the last few days, it is not recommended to attempt to cover any new topic. Instead, candidates must focus on revising what they have already covered. Candidates can refer to the trusted Wren and Martin High School English grammar book to clear out concepts of English grammar and practice relevant exercises. In addition, the general intelligence section is based on 10 + 2 level which includes questions on semantic analogy and series, embedded figures, space orientation, emotional intelligence, coding-decoding etc.

Candidates must focus on revising these important topics during the last few days since the type and pattern of questions can be diverse.

Another unconventional, yet useful strategy is to refer to the previous year answer keys. In case of any confusion in typical questions such as from English grammar, general awareness, general intelligence and quantitative aptitude sections, candidates can easily check the correct answers from the answer keys.

