SSC Selection Post phase VI final answer key released, check how to download

SSC Selection Post phase VI final answer key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the result of Phase 6/ 2018 Selection Post examination conducted for Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduate and above level today. The results for the SSC exam were uploaded on the website ssc.nic.in on May 17, 2019.

The final answer keys, along with the question paper(s) have been uploaded on the website ssc.digialm.com today. Candidates can take a print out of their answer keys from June 11, 2019 to July 10, 2019.

SSC Selection Post phase VI final answer key: How to download answer key

Step 1: Visit the website ssc.digialm.com

Step 2: Enter your user ID and password

Step 3: Click Login

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new tab

Step 5: The answer key will be displayed

Step 6: Download and take a print out for future reference

The SSC circular states, “In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) on the website of the Commission on 11.06.2019.”

