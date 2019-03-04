Toggle Menu
SSC selection post exam 2019 answer key released: how to download, raise objection

SSC selection post exam answer key: The last date to raise an objection is March 6, 2019 till 6 pm, according to official notification. A fee of Rs 100 per challenge is applicable.

SSC selection post exam answer key: Candidates can download at ssc.nic.in.

SSC selection post exam answer key: The Staff Selection Commission has released answer keys and question paper for the computer-based test conducted from January 16 to 18, 2019. Candidates can log-in at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The SSC has allowed candidates to raise objections against the answer key if any. The last date to raise an objection is March 6, 2019 till 6 pm, according to official notification. A fee of Rs 100 per challenge is applicable.

SSC selection post exam answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSC post VI/2018 selection post exam..’

Step 3: A PDF will open, click on the link

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ”

Step 5: Log-in using registration number, answer key will appear

Candidates need to download answer key for future reference.

Once the process to raise objections is over, a panel will sit and decide whether or not the objections are correct. If any objection is found correct the fee paid by the candidate (for that objection) will be returned. Candidates need to submit supporting proofs to their claims as well. After this process, a final key will be released.

