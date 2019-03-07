SSC result updates: Stenographer result in April, Constable (GD) and Delhi Police SI in May

The Staff Selection Commission has announced the tentative result date of various recruitment examination. This includes the written exam result of Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2018 and Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Riflemen (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2018.

On March 25, the result of Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination-2018 (Paper-I) will be released, while on March 29, SSC will publish the final result of Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination2017.

On April 15, the written exam result of Stenographers’ Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ exam 2018 will be released.

In May, there are five results listed. Selection Posts Examination (Phase-VI) Matriculation Level on May 10, Higher Secondary Level on May 17 and the graduation level on May 25.

The paper-I of 8 Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination 2018 will be out on May 25 and the written exam result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Riflemen (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 will be out on May 31.

Staff Selection Commission conducts exam for filling the grade VI officials in the Union government and its departments.