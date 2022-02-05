SSC result dates announced for GD Constable, MTS, CGL, CHSL; Check details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that those waiting for their SSC results for exams such as GD Constable, MTS, CGL, CHSL, JE, Stenographer, SI, Hindi Translator, and more, can now check their result status on the official website – ssc.nic.in.

SSC will soon prepare and release a list of the candidates who have qualified for respective exams, and those shortlisted candidates will then be called for the next (or final) stage of recruitment process.

As per the notification, the final result for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 is expected on February 15, 2022.

The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019, Paper 1 of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 and Paper 2 of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination 2020 are expected on February 28, 2022.

Skill test of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2019 is expected to be released on March 10, 2022.

Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 is scheduled to be declared on April 15 and Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-II) on April 30, 2022.

Headquartered in New Delhi, SSC is an organisation under Government of India (GoI) that recruits staff for various posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices.

