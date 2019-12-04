SSC releases vacancy details for SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF exam

As per reports, about 8.20 lakh candidates registered for the SSC exam As per reports, about 8.20 lakh candidates registered for the SSC exam

Staff Selection Commission has released the vacancy details of SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF 2018 recruitment on December 3, 2019. The vacancy details for SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF examination is available on the official website at ssc.nic.in. Through this recruitment exercise, SSC will fill a total of 1578 posts of SI (GD), SI (Exe.) male and SI (Exe.) female.

The tentative vacancies notice released by the commission has 1094 vacancies in SI (GD), 361 vacancies in SI (Exe.) Male and 123 vacancies in SI (Exe.) Female. As per reports, about 8.20 lakh candidates registered for the SSC exam out of which 2,32, 514 candidates appeared for tier-I.

The Paper I was conducted from March 12 to March 16, 2019, and Paper II was held on September 27, 2019. The PET/PST examination was held from July 22 to July 24, 2019.

