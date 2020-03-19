SSC releases tentative vacancies for CGL 2019, check details

SSC CGL 2019: Check post wise vacancies at ssc.nic.in SSC CGL 2019: Check post wise vacancies at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the tentative vacancies for the Combined Graduate Level Examination – 2019. The candidates can check the revised vacancy list through the website- ssc.nic.in.

The commission has released vacancies of around 8582 posts. The post wise vacancies for the CGL recruitment examination 2019 is available at the website- ssc.nic.in. The commission has recently released the answer key for the tier 1 recruitment examination. The answer key will be available online till March 21, 2020.

The recruitment examination conducted from March 3 to 11, 2020 at various centres. The results of CGL tier 1 is likely to be released in April.

SSC CGL tier 1 result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: A pdf file with names of the selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The Staff Selection Commission conducts the recruitment examination for appointment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various ministries/ departments/ offices of the Government of India.

