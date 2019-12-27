SSC releases tentative vacancies for CGL 2018, check details

SSC CGL 2018: The revised vacancy list is available at the website- ssc.nic.in SSC CGL 2018: The revised vacancy list is available at the website- ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the tentative vacancies for the Combined Graduate Level Examination – 2018. The candidates can check the revised vacancy list through the website- ssc.nic.in.

The commission has released revised vacancies of around 6,000 posts. The post wise vacancies for the CGL recruitment examination 2018 is available at the website- ssc.nic.in.

As many as 1.5 lakh candidates gave the CGL Tier-II examination. Candidates will be selected through two-tier written exams followed by document verification and interview round.

SSC CGL Tier-II results 2019: How to check

The candidates need to visit the official website – ssc.nic.in. Then click on the ‘Uploading of marks of Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination, 2018.’ A pdf file will open which will have a link towards the bottom of the page. Click on it. A new page will open. They have to enter their registration number and other credentials. The SSC CGL result will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

SSC CGL paper-III will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper. Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV i.e. for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.

