SSC phase VII exam begins tomorrow, check paper pattern

SSC phase VII exams 2019: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the recruitment examinations for various posts under phase VII from Monday. The computer based examination (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted from October 14 to 16, 2019.

The admit card is available at the official website. The candidates can download it through the website- ssc.nic.in.

“Computer Based Examination for Phase-VIl 2019 will be conducted from 14.10.2019 to 16.10.2019. AII the candidates who have applied for more than one category of posts of same levels of EQ (viz. Matriculation/ Higher Secondary/ Graduation & above) are hereby advised to appear only once for each level Of examination,” read the official notification.

The candidates can appear only once in the examination for a single post. “Common candidates must appear only once in the examination for one level of post, otherwise, their candidature shall be cancelled” the official notification mentioned.

The vacant posts include district magistrate, additional district magistrate, collector, deputy commissioner, additional deputy commissions, executive magistrate among others.

SSC phase VII recruitment 2019: Exam Pattern

The exam will have multiple choice questions and will be conducted in CBT mode. Candidates will get 100 questions to be answered. Each question will be for two marks each. For every wrong answer, 0.50 marks will be deducted. Candidates will get 1 hour to complete the exam. Those with scribe will get 1 hour 30 minutes, as per rule.

