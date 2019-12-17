SSC releases revised vacancies for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF in Assam Rifles exam 2018

SSC recruitment 2019: There are a total of 1,10,909 vacancies notified for the posts of BSF, CISF, CRPF, other departments in Assam Rifles SSC recruitment 2019: There are a total of 1,10,909 vacancies notified for the posts of BSF, CISF, CRPF, other departments in Assam Rifles

SSC recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has released the revised vacancy list for the Assam rifles examination 2018. As per the vacancies notified, there are a total of 1,10,909 vacancies, of which 50,699 are for the male categories and 60,210 are for the female categories.

In the male category, a total of 14,436 posts lying vacant in Border Security Force (BSF), 7,266 in Central Industry Security Force (CISF), 13,769 in CRPF, SSB- 8,931, ITBP- 2,841, AR- 3,076, NIA- 8, SSF- 372.

In the female category, there are 16,984 vacancies for the Border Security Force (BSF), CISF- 8073, CRPF- 15,824, SSB- 10,956, ITBP- 3,342, AR- 4,576, NIA- 8, SSF- 447.

IN VIDEO | Inside Jamia: The day after police clashes

The state wise vacancies are available on the website. The candidates can check it through the website- ssc.nic.in.

The tier-1 examination was conducted from December 11 to 13, 2019.

ALSO READ | SSC recruitment calendar 2020-21

SSC Assam rifles recruitment 2019: Pay scale

For the post of SI (GD) in CAPF and sub-inspector in the Assam Rifles, candidates will get pay in the scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. For the post of assistant sub-inspector in CISF, candidates will get salary in the scale of Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.

SSC conducts the examination for recruitment of Constable (GD) IN CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles throughout the country. The selection process consists of three stages: Tier-I (computer-based objective test), Tier-II (descriptive paper). The candidates who will clear the examination have to appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET/ PST), followed by interview.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd